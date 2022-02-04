The Neenan Company Named Fort Collins Habitat for Humanity’s Hometown Hero 

Fort Collins-based developer and design-build firm The Neenan Company has earned the annual Hometown Hero award by Fort Collins Habitat for Humanity. Neenan has partnered with Habitat since 2015 and continues to grow its passion and efforts toward supporting Habitat’s mission.

Recognized as a leading Habitat partner for demonstrating compassion, leadership, and willingness to engage with the many facets of the nonprofit’s mission, Neenan was selected among many dedicated partners based on its history of service:

Design & Construction: The Neenan Company has a long history of contributing its design and construction expertise to support Habitat projects. In 2015, Neenan was selected to lead site development for the Harmony Cottages neighborhood. The team not only delivered 48 buildable lots but, leveraging its design-build model, also paired philanthropy with the design team. Neenan’s leadership, project management, and cost containment contributed to delivering the lots at 30%-40% under market value, saving Habitat approximately $1.5 million.

Philanthropy: Neenan has invested generously in Habitat's work, providing matching incentives to ensure fundraising goals are met.

Events: Neenan has sponsored many Habitat events, including creating a charity golf tournament. This golf tournament marks the most successful single fundraising event put on for Fort Collins Habitat for Humanity in the organization's history.

Global: The Neenan Company collaborated with the Habitat team to present the unique co-development model for the Harmony Cottages neighborhood at the nonprofit's national conference and in a one-on-one session with the Las Vegas affiliate, to educate and help other markets replicate the project's success.

ReStore: Neenan has supported Habitat's retail enterprise, assisting with a much-needed ReStore re-landscaping project. Neenan provided the equipment and manpower to deliver a clean and welcoming exterior and even helps plow the parking lots during snowstorms.

Leadership: This year, The Neenan Company helped establish the Hard Hats for Habitat partnership with industry peers Elder Construction and Brinkman Construction. The first of an ongoing collaboration focused on AEC industry partners working together, the companies have committed to raising $100,000 to sponsor the cost of building a new home for a hardworking Fort Collins family.

