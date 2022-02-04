80% of Eligible Coloradans Ages 5 and Up Have Received at Least One Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine

Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment Updates Data to Incorporate More Accurate Vaccination Data From Federal Agencies

Recently, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPE) updated its COVID-19 vaccination reporting to incorporate more accurate vaccination data from federal agencies. Based on this change and the most recent vaccine administration data, 80% of all Coloradans ages 5 and up have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

“We are thrilled that 80% of Colorado kids and adults over the age of five have received the doctor-approved, safe, and effective vaccine. The vaccine is delivering much-needed protection and peace of mind to Colorado parents and families. We are all eager for life to get back to normal, and the safe and effective vaccine is helping us move forward,” said Governor Polis.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated their methodology to capture the vaccine recipient’s county of residence instead of the county of the vaccine administration site. Previously, vaccination data for doses administered by the federal Bureau of Prisons and Department of Defense counted vaccinations based on the location where they were administered, rather than the recipient’s address. This new method will cause changes in some state and county-level data as federal agency data accounts for 1-2% of all COVID-19 vaccinations in the United States.

“We are grateful for every Coloradan who has chosen to get vaccinated to help end the pandemic. This milestone is significant, but we must keep pressing forward. To get the greatest protection against severe illness, we need Coloradans to stay up to date on their COVID-19 vaccine series,” said Jill Hunsaker Ryan, executive director, CDPHE. “The virus continues to evolve every day, but one thing that has remained a constant is that the vaccine is lifesaving. Let’s continue to do everything possible to stay ahead of it and get back to the lives we love and miss.”

CDPHE urges all Coloradans to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as soon as possible and encourages parents and guardians of children ages 5-17 to make a plan to get their children vaccinated. Everyone ages 12+ should receive a third dose if it has been more than five months since completing their two-dose Pfizer vaccination series. Those ages 18+ should receive a third dose if it has been more than five months since completing a two-dose Moderna series or should get a second dose if it has been more than two months since receiving a dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. There are more than 1,900 vaccine providers in the state offering COVID-19 vaccines as well as several large community vaccination sites.

Continue to stay up to date by visiting covid19.colorado.gov.