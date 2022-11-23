The Parade of Lights and Park Lighting Ceremony Kicks Off the Holiday Season in Greeley



Come one, come all! Come to the 2022 Greeley Lights the Night Holiday Parade and Grand Lighting Ceremony, Saturday, November 26th on 9th Ave from 15th St to Lincoln Park beginning at 5:30 pm.

The celebration is presented by the Greeley Area Chamber of Commerce, The Downtown Development Authority, and the City of Greeley. The parade and the lighting ceremony, in its 25th year, serve as the official holiday kick-off for the City of Greeley and surrounding areas. The evening will be filled with many fun-filled activities in Downtown Greeley and will be an event that you will not want to miss.

The parade, brought to you by title sponsor, Chevron, features more than 50 great holiday floats, displays, and musical entries. Following the parade, enjoy the park lighting ceremony, brought to you by PDC Energy, which will include Santa, carols, hot chocolate, apple cider, and other tasty treats. The Greeley Lights the Night Holiday Parade and Grand Lighting Ceremony in Lincoln Park would not be possible without the support of multiple sponsors and partners: 477 Distilling, Greeley Hatchet House, Lincoln Park Emporium, Candlewood Suites, ALLO Communications, iHeart Media, 1310 KFKA, Townsquare Media, Weld Family Clinic of Chiropractic, Wing Shack, Sexy Sammies, Greeley Vineyard, and Cornerstone Community Church. The parade and park lighting ceremony follows a day-long open house sponsored by the Greeley Downtown Development Authority. The open-house merchants will offer refreshments, activities, and the opportunity to win a gift basket worth $200, $300, or $1,000. Merchant hours are 10 am–5 pm.

Businesses and organizations are still welcome to enter the parade or to be a sponsor! Register today at www.greeleychamber.com or contact Chelsea Dodge at (970) 373-3710. Don’t miss this traditional holiday kick-off!

