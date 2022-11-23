Today’s Weather: 11/23/22

Hello Northern Colorado! Today will be partly cloudy this morning, then becoming cloudy during the afternoon. High 49F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Tonight will be mostly cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 29F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.

City / Town Current Wind Gusts Current Temp Day High Day Low Ault 6 45 48 26 Berthoud 0 42 48 27 Fort Collins 0 40 49 29 Greeley 0 38 49 27 Laporte 1 41 51 29 Livermore 0 37 46 25 Loveland 1 38 48 28 Red Feather Lakes 12 31 35 17 Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue 0 37 51 29 Wellington 5 51 47 27 Windsor 0 35 49 28 *As of November 23, 2022 9:00am