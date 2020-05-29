The Summit in Windsor Will Reopen to Public on May 28

New Sanitization and Social Distancing Protocols in Place to Ensure Safer Environment

The Summit Windsor, which has been providing family fun and entertainment to the Northern Colorado market since 2014, will reopen its doors to the public on May 28, 2020, after a two and a half month closure that was mandated by Colorado State Governor Polis for all non-essential businesses in an effort to combat the spread of COVID-19.

“The health and well-being of our customers and employees is our top priority,” said Don MacBrayne, President and COO of The Summit Windsor. “Since Larimer County (through their approval from the State of Colorado) announced that certain non-essential businesses would have the opportunity to resume partial business operations, we have been conducting a comprehensive review of city, state, and federal operating guidelines and how they apply to our center. Based on our review, we will be prepared to safely welcome back the public starting Thursday, May 28th.”

During the time that The Summit Windsor has been closed to the public, center management has been focused on new methods of sterilization and deep cleaning of its entire 50,000 square-foot facility located at 4455 Fairgrounds Blvd in Windsor, CO. The center has also revamped and updated its operational processes and procedures to best ensure the safety of its guests and employees, including inside and patio sit-down dining, bowling operations, and game room. The 32-lane center, which plans a phased approach to its opening, will initially limit the number of customers occupying its facility at any one time as it adheres to state and county required social distancing guidelines that are still in place. The large game room will remain closed until allowed to open.

“We have a very large and spacious establishment, which will allow for us to properly place people across our lanes at a safe and comfortable distance apart by using only every other lane,” said MacBrayne. “We want to provide all of our guests with a respite during these difficult times, but to do so in a way that’s carefully planned to keep our employees and bowlers safe and healthy.”

During the closure, the center took the opportunity to refinish the entire parking lot and landscaping; service all bowling and games equipment; deep clean all areas of the center; and retrain the entire staff on health and safety in this new environment.

“We are thankful that the leadership of Larimer County has the confidence in their business leaders to take this first step of reopening,” MacBrayne added. “The CDC explaining that the virus does not spread easily on surfaces is another example of daily learning.” Every customer’s bowling area will be thoroughly cleaned and sanitized after and before each use. Every bowling ball and shoes will be thoroughly sanitized after each use, too. All employees will use face masks and gloves while working, and many jobs have been separated to ensure there is no cross-contamination.”

“We are ready and very eager to once again greet our guests in a fun, clean, and safe place to enjoy family and friends,” MacBrayne added.