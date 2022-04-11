The Youth Clinic Announces the 5th Annual Growing Healthy Kids High School Scholarship Open for Applications

The Youth Clinic has announced its 5th annual Growing Healthy Kids High School Scholarship program is open for applications now through April 18. Through this initiative, a $1,000 scholarship will be awarded to one selected patient of The Youth Clinic to further their education.

“Studies show healthier students have better grades, better behavior, and better attendance,” said Larry Mortenson, Executive Director for The Youth Clinic. “At the Youth Clinic, our goal is to help keep northern Colorado families healthy through expert and specialized pediatric care and programming.”

The Youth Clinic Growing Healthy Kids High School Scholarship is available to high school seniors furthering their education – whether it be at a four-year school, trade school, or any other type of educational program – who are also patients of The Youth Clinic. Creed, race, gender, and/or financial status will not be considered. The award is a one-time, non-renewable $1,000 scholarship granted directly to the school or program in the first year. All materials must be submitted by April 18, online at youthclinic.com/scholarship. The scholarship recipient will be contacted by May 6.

The Youth Clinic Growing Healthy Kids High School Scholarship application requires students to turn in an essay describing a time they had to overcome a challenge. Essays are scored based on theme and content, organization and development, grammar, mechanics, and style.

For additional information about the Growing Healthy Kids High School Scholarship program and to apply, visit youthclinic.com/scholarship.

The Youth Clinic specializes in the treatment of infants, children, and young adults. It has cared for generations of area youth for almost 60 years and takes pride in its role as both partner and resource to parents in the development of their children. The Youth Clinic conveniently offers four office locations on the north and south side of Fort Collins as well as at the Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland and just off I-25 and Harmony Road in Timnath. For more information about the services and care The Youth Clinic provides and to schedule appointments, visit The Youth Clinic website at youthclinic.com or call 970-267-9510.