Nursing Shortage Program Manager Begins Work at Larimer County

A Nursing Shortage Program Manager has been hired by Larimer County Economic and Workforce Development to address the nursing shortage in our region. Carol Salter joins LCEWD as its first Nursing Shortage Program Manager. Salter started work on March 31.

The newly created position will help tackle a serious nursing shortage in Northern Colorado. Salter brings 26 years of healthcare leadership experience to the position with a deep commitment to the Northern Colorado region. “I feel so fortunate to join Larimer County Economic and Workforce Development to begin work to address the nursing shortage in our region,” said Salter. “The fact that LCEWD has made this a priority and funded this new role shows their commitment to Larimer County and the region.”

The Northern Colorado Health Sector Partnership, created in 2013 to promote and improve health within our communities, helped with the creation of the new program. Recognizing the need for acute nursing talent, LCEWD received a grant from the Economic Development Administration to fund the position for the next three years. The Fort Collins Area Chamber of Commerce has also contributed additional resources toward the position.

A shortage of qualified nurses is occurring nationwide, in Colorado and the Northern Colorado region. The new position will help connect various training institutions with our healthcare system.

“Our region has several initiatives underway to enhance economic competitiveness, build infrastructure for economic growth and invest in our workforce,” said Larimer County Economic Development Associate Director Evan Wendlandt. “Bringing Carol Salter on to the team will help us identify potential solutions to the nursing shortage and lead our sector partners to identify potential funding streams and opportunities to assist with solutions to the nursing shortage in Northern Colorado,” said Wendlandt.

Salter will work with health care partners and community leaders to build a shared understanding of the scale of the nursing shortage in our region and act as a liaison between LCEWD, the Northern Colorado Health Sector Partnership, healthcare providers, accrediting bodies, and educational institutions connected to the nursing profession.