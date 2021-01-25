Thompson Education Foundation to Host Thompson School District Virtual Valentines Fundraiser

January 25, 2021
Logo for Thompson Education Foundation Valentines Day. Photo courtesy of Thompson Education Foundation.

Thompson Education Foundation is hosting an inventive Thompson School District Valeninte’s Day fundraiser to support teachers and staff within the school district.

Donations are being accepted now through early February in addition to personal messages which will be sent to school personnel to help uplift them. Custom valentines have been designed and printed with Thompson Education Foundation (TEF) volunteers handwriting the personal messages and delivering them to schools and district buildings for Valentine’s Day.

A small donation of six dollars online will include the custom valentine in addition to a personal message intended for a specific staff member or general message for any employee. The fundraiser for TEF will support programs, grants and scholarships that work to benefit Thompson School District (TSD) students and educators.

Steps to contributing to the fundraiser are as follows:

For more information regarding Thompson Education Foundation, including where to make a gift, visit: www.thompsontef.org 

