Town of Wellington Adopts a New Land Use Code

The Town of Wellington Board of Trustees adopted an updated Land Use Code on March 22, 2022.

The Land Use Code (LUC) is a set of regulations that guide how Wellington’s property is used and developed. The purpose of the LUC is to protect landowner rights while also looking out for overall community interests. The LUC is a living document that changes over time to respond to new information and the community’s needs. The Planning Commission, Town staff, and subject matter experts updated the Land Use Code to align with the community’s vision in the Comprehensive Plan, adopted on August 2, 2021.

To learn more about the Comprehensive Plan visit www.wellingtoncolorado.gov/451/Comprehensive-Plan

The goal of the Land Use Code update was to create more predictable standards and processes, provide opportunities for innovative and quality development, and create a more user-friendly code. It was also updated to be consistent with the community vision defined in the Comprehensive Plan.

The Land Use Code includes a description of all uses, the processes that are available for development, and the standards for development. Zoning is one part of the Land Use Code. It is one of the tools that direct property development and use. “Zoning” is a set of zone districts that list uses and other requirements for each district.

The best way to stay in the know and receive accurate information is to attend or review Planning Commission meetings. Planning Commission meetings take place on the first Monday of the month at 6:30 p.m., unless the date conflicts with a holiday. Meetings are held at the Leeper Center 3800 Wilson Ave, Wellington, CO 80549 or can be watched digitally on Zoom. You may access meeting information and material here https://www.wellingtoncolorado.gov/129/Agendas-Minutes.

Work sessions are open to the public to observe. Sessions are intended to be a productive collaboration time for Planning Commissioners. Public comment is not intended to be a part of the agenda and is under the discretion of the commission chair. There was a survey done requesting public comment for the Land Use Code, and there was time for public comment during the Board of Trustee Meeting on March 22. To see the results of the Land Use Code Survey and the Land Use Code itself, visit https://www.wellingtoncolorado.gov/497/Land-Use-Code

Next up, the Planning Commission will hold a work session in May 2022 to discuss the Zoning Map update. The Land Use Code includes a description of all uses, the processes available for development, and the standards for development. Zoning is one part of the Land Use Code. It is one of the tools that direct property development and use. “Zoning” is a set of zone districts that list uses and other requirements for each district. Keep an eye out for updates and get involved if this impacts you or your business.