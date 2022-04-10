Rocky Mountain Young Marines of Fort Collins Honored as Division 4 Unit of the Year

The Young Marines, a national youth organization, has named the Rocky Mountain Young Marines the Division 4 Unit of the Year. The unit meets in Fort Collins, and the Unit Commander is Scott McKenna.

The Young Marines is a youth education and service program for boys and girls, ages 8 through high school graduation. The Young Marines promote the mental, moral, and physical development of their members. The program focuses on character building, and leadership, and it promotes a healthy, drug-free lifestyle.

The Rocky Mountain Young Marines is comprised of 26 youth members. The unit meets at 2013 Topanga Court, Fort Collins. Each Young Marine unit is guided by adult volunteers. Two of the adult volunteers are former Young Marines, one currently serves in the Marines, the other serves in the Navy.

“Receiving this honor never crossed our minds; it was so unexpected,” said Unit Commander Scott McKenna. “We keep our heads down and work really hard, Young Marines and staff alike. We feel there is nothing more fulfilling than watching a Young Marine do something he or she thought they couldn’t.”

The Rocky Mountain Young Marines forged great relationships with several local non-profits that serve veterans. In this year alone, the youth members and adult volunteers have served 3,557 hours in the community. Members provided many flag retirement ceremonies for multiple non-profits such as providing chair set-up to building the fire, folding the flags, playing taps, and providing commentary and prayer. The unit also sponsored the ongoing clean-up of Twin Silos Park in Ft Collins.

“In a world that underestimates its youth, I am thrilled to be a part of an organization that holds the bar high and watches its members consistently meet and exceed that bar,” said Unit Commander McKenna. “Young Marines stand apart from their counterparts in character, determination, and action. I am proud to be a small cog in that machinery.”

For more information about the Rocky Mountain Young Marines, call Unit Adjutant Nancy Hoyer at 818-939-9018 or email her at adj@rockymountainyoungmarines.org. The website is youngmarines.org/unit/rockymountain/page.

Since the Young Marines’ humble beginnings in 1959 with one unit and a handful of boys, the organization has grown to over 235 units with 5,700 youth and 2,100 adult volunteers in 40 states, the District of Columbia, Japan, and affiliates in a host of other countries.

For more information, visit the official website at youngmarines.org.