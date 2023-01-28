Twenty-Fifth Small Business Receives Funding From Weld County

The Weld County Board of Commissioners approved awarding funds to K9cation — the twenty-fifth small business to receive funding via the Small Business Incentive Program (SBIP).

K9cation, a dog boarding, daycare, and training facility in unincorporated Weld County, was awarded $20,000 from the SBIP to help offset permitting and land use application fees.

To qualify for the program, businesses must be located in unincorporated Weld County, and 50% of its staff must reside in Weld County for a period of one year. Program funding is used to offset fees related to permitting and land use applications. Small businesses receive funding amounts based on a three-tier system, with $40,000 being the maximum amount a business can receive.

Since its inception in 2014, a total of $388,663 has been distributed to small businesses across the county. The SBIP was established with $500,000 from the county’s economic development fund and is facilitated by the board of commissioners alongside the department of planning services.

“This program’s goal is to support the entrepreneurial nature of small businesses,” Commissioner Chair Mike Freeman said. “Helping them save money related to land use, building permit, and impact fees is enormously helpful as it allows capital assets to go directly into the business, not fees. We’re happy to see this program continue to be successful, and we encourage more small businesses who want to locate in unincorporated Weld County to take advantage of it.”

Find out more about Weld County’s SBIP and apply at https://www.weld.gov/Government/Departments/Planning-and-Zoning/Small-Business-Assistance.