Happenings in Wellington for February 2023

The Wellington Chamber of Commerce hosts a Community Calendar for everyone in the area to post events. Please go online and add your events so everyone can see them and choose to participate.

The Upcoming Calendar of Events for Wellington Includes:

February 2 – Wellington Area Chamber of Commerce Ambassador’s Meeting 2-3 PM at Kinzli ReMax Office. This group meets the 1st Thursday of the month from 2-3 at Kinzli’s. You may register online.

February 2 – the Chamber Membership Committee meets at the Chamber Office from 4-5 PM. This committee meets the first Thursday of each month at the Chamber of commerce Office. Register online.

February 7 – Wellington Area Chamber of Commerce Networking Breakfast with special speakers from Wellington Middle-High School. Meet at Slurpz at 7:30 for delightful breakfast choices and hear updates on the new school. More information is available by contact Ben Parsons 970.484.3600. Please register here.

February 23 – Business After Hours hosted by Meridian Federal Credit Union. This is a celebration of the third anniversary of Meridian FCU. Come help them celebrate this milestone and meet your fellow Chamber members and business contacts. Find out what’s new and what’s happening around Wellington. Light refreshments and libations will be served. Please register here.

Wellington FCBC Baseball Registration Open Now

Registration is now open for the Intermediate and Recreation Wellington Fort Collins Baseball Club Team (FCBC)!

Intermediate Registration closes on Feb. 10. Intermediate Volunteer Coaches are needed! All coaches must be registered by Feb. 24. Tryouts for intermediate baseball will be Saturday, March 4th.

Recreational Registration closes on Apr. 14. Recreation Volunteer Coaches are needed! All coaches must be registered by March 31.

Click here to visit Wellington Recreation online for more information and to register!

Wellington Public Library offers their February Schedule

February 7 & 21 – Baby & Toddler Story Time 10:15 – 11 AM Join in for a 1/2 hour full of interactive songs, rhymes, and easy stories designed for children ages 0-36 months (siblings welcome).

Stay and play afterward!

February 14 & 28 – Preschool Story Time 10:15 – 11 AM Preschool Storytime is designed for ages 3 and up. Join in for stories, songs, and crafts!

Information at this link https://wellington.colibraries.org/events/baby-and-toddler-storytime-2023-02-07/