U-Haul Reveals Plans for 700 Storage Rooms, Retail in Loveland

A modern U-Haul® retail and self-storage facility is coming to Loveland thanks to a 7.57 acre land acquisition at 5440 Byrd Drive. U-Haul Moving & Storage of Boyd Lake, scheduled for completion by 2023, will feature a three-story building encompassing approximately 100,000 square feet. The facility will house more than 700 indoor, ADA-accessible self-storage units with climate-control options and high-tech security features at affordable price points. U-Haul acquired the property on October 15.

“Our other Loveland facility is bursting at the seams and we need to expand our operation,” said Falisha Linguist, U-Haul Company of Northern Colorado president. “A new store will provide mobility options for local residents and new arrivals. It will be convenient for our customers and enable us to meet growing demand for moving and self-storage services along the Front Range urban corridor.”

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Boyd Lake will offer an expansive retail showroom, truck and trailer sharing, boxes and moving supplies, towing equipment and professional hitch installation, propane, U-Box® portable storage containers, and more.

While U-Haul Moving & Storage of Boyd Lake is under construction, nearby stores and neighborhood dealers are available to serve customers.

Linguist plans to hire at least 12 Team Members to staff the new store. U-Haul will look to hire locally to support job growth within the Loveland community. U-Haul, honored as a “Best for Vets 2020” leading veteran-friendly employer by The Military Times, actively recruits veterans and gives them preference in the hiring process. Find U-Haul careers at uhauljobs.com.

“U-Haul supports the communities in which we do business, and we look forward to working with the city and our neighbors to provide a state-of-the-art facility,” Linguist said. “Investing in Loveland is important to us. We’ll be able to serve customers here for years to come.”

As an essential service provider, U-Haul continues to serve communities during the COVID-19 recovery while offering contactless business programs and enhanced cleaning protocols, including added steps for sanitizing equipment between customer transactions. U-Haul products are used daily by First Responders; delivery companies bringing needed supplies to people’s homes’ small businesses trying to remain afloat; college students; and many other dependent groups, in addition to the do-it-yourself household mover.

Since 1945, U-Haul has been the No. 1 choice of do-it-yourself movers, with a network of more than 23,000 locations across all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. U-Haul has been recognized repeatedly as a leading “Best for Vets” employer and was recently named one of the 15 Healthiest Workplaces in America.

