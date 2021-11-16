Fire in Estes Park Area Prompts Mandatory Evacuations

A 100+ acre fire in Southeastern Estes Park has prompted mandatory evacuations (Pole Hill Road to Panorama Peak area on the east side of Highway 36)

Evacuate the area immediately and as quickly as possible. -Larimer County

Evacuation centers have been set up at the Estes Park Event Center, 1125 Rooftop Way, and LifeBridge Church 10345 Ute Hwy, Longmont.

From LETA 911:

This is the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office with an emergency message. Fire officials have issued mandatory evacuations for the Pole Hill Road to Panorama Peak area on the east side of Highway 36 for residents and business occupants in the area due to immediate and imminent danger. Evacuate the area immediately and as quickly as possible. Do not delay leaving to gather belongings or make efforts to protect your home or business. Evacuating immediately not only supports your safety but also allows emergency crews better access to the area.

For updates, text the word LCEVAC to 888777 from your cell phone. We will communicate information to that keyword as needed. Please do not call 9-1-1 unless you are in danger. Thank you.

From Larimer County:

Latest Updates (11/16/2021)

1:20 p.m. – Fire is approximately 100 acres with zero containment.

11:49 a.m. – Colorado Highway 36 is closed at Mall Road in Estes Park and at Apple Valley Road, west of Lyons due to emergency operations for the fire.

9:45 a.m. – best estimate on the size of the fire is 75 acres. Structures are threatened, but no reports of damage at this time.

9:15 a.m. – The fire was reported just before 7 am near Little Valley Road and Fish Creek Road. The latest report (8 am) is about 20 acres. The cause is unknown. Multiple evacuation orders in place – see Nocoalert map below for details. Evacuation site info is below as well. MMA and other resources ordered.

Denver’s 7 News shared the following video on their Facebook Page:



