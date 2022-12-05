UK-Based Indoor Farming Technology Company Chooses Loveland, Colorado for North American Headquarters

The City of Loveland formally announced recently that Intelligent Growth Solutions (IGS), a Scotland-based agricultural infrastructure company, supplying sustainable vertical farms to real growers, has selected Loveland for expansion.

“IGS’ technology, mission, and people are a perfect fit for the ag-tech ecosystem that continues to flourish across our region and in Loveland,” said City of Loveland Economic Development Director, Kelly Jones. “Northern Colorado provides tremendous value to a diverse range of industries and we are proud of this truly collaborative, regional effort to bring this innovative company, as well as high-paying jobs, to the area.”

IGS designs, produces, and maintains vertical farming technology that enables indoor growing anywhere, eliminates the need for pesticides or fungicides, and reduces water consumption by up to 95%. Because no arable land is required, these systems can also be used to reduce the carbon footprint of food production by locating farms closer to the point of consumption or production. Opening a base of operations in Loveland will allow the company to better support North American customers, the company’s fastest-growing market.

“The forward-looking approach to economic development within the city of Loveland and the state of Colorado fits perfectly with Intelligent Growth Solutions’ purpose of working with growers to help deliver sustainable food security,” said David Farquhar, CEO of IGS. “The location is within easy reach of a huge market as well as supply chain partners and is a great place for our people – and their families – to live, with 300 days of sunshine and just 30 miles from Rocky Mountain National Park.

“The location of our North American headquarters is a pivotal decision in our evolution as a market leader. We are confident that our new Loveland base will allow our rapidly growing business to continue to expand and thrive on a global platform, as we deliver vertical farming infrastructure to enable real farmers to grow an expanding range of crops reliably, profitably, and sustainably because we give them total control of the weather for the first time: designed in Scotland manufactured in Colorado .”

The company also chose Loveland for its strong, skilled labor pool. Overall, IGS expects to create 114 net new jobs at an average annual wage of $98,991, which is 183% of the average annual wage in Larimer County. Positions will include engineers, supply chain managers, human resource and legal managers, as well as roles in marketing and sales.

“Innovative companies like IGS are building on Colorado’s strong agricultural heritage to create a future-thinking ag tech industry that will feed communities and support a thriving economy across our state. We are pleased to see Loveland become IGS’s North American headquarters and look forward to celebrating future accomplishments,” said Patrick Meyers, OEDIT Executive Director.

The State of Colorado will provide up to $2,758,845 in performance-based Job Growth Incentive Tax Credits to IGS, referred to as Project Sprout during the OEDIT review process, over an 8-year period. The company currently has 220 employees, one of whom is already in Colorado. In addition to Colorado, the company considered Washington and Massachusetts.

“Forge Campus is a collaborative campus ecosystem designed for growing businesses that engineer and build innovative applications for advanced technology,” said Jay Dokter, Forge Campus General Partner. “The life-changing technology patented by IGS is a natural fit and exactly what our planet needs.”

“We are delighted to welcome Intelligent Growth Solutions to Loveland as they establish their base of operations. Their innovative technology, environmentally-focused mission, and talented people are a perfect fit for the community,” said Jacki Marsh, Mayor of Loveland.

About Intelligent Growth Solutions (IGS):

Founded in 2013, Intelligent Growth Solutions (IGS) is a multi-award-winning global business based in Scotland, which designs, supplies, and supports vertical farms for growers worldwide. We blend our engineering, crop science, and agronomy skills to build the best technology to allow our customers to grow high-quality, nutritious food 365 days a year.

IGS delivers Total Controlled Environment Agriculture (TCEA) solutions to allow growers to take precise control over every element of the growing environment, enabling predictable and consistent cultivation in any suitable location.

In August 2018, IGS launched its Crop Research Centre in Dundee, and the business has since established a customer base across four continents. To date, IGS has raised more than $66.8 million in investment across two institutional fundraises (Series A concluding in September 2019 at $8.6 million and Series B concluding in November 2021 at $58.2 million). *

For more information visit www.igs.farm or connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

*Figures based on exchange rates as of September 2019 and October 2021 respectively.