United Way of Larimer County’s Annie Davies to Take New Position with United Way Worldwide

CEO Annie Davies has been hired as the United Way’s Western Regional Engagement Director

United Way of Larimer County (UWLC) has announced the upcoming departure of its Chief Executive Officer/President, Annie Davies. Davies has been selected as the Western Regional Engagement Director with United Way Worldwide (UWW). The new Engagement Director responsibilities are a perfect fit for Davies as she has proven herself to be a valued community leader, relationship builder, and data-driven collaborator. This role will be the connection point between UWW and the regional United Ways, including UWLC, creating the opportunity to drive network strategies and regional impact.

“We are excited to have Annie join our UWW US Network team as a Regional Engagement Director where she will leverage her experience as a United Way Network CEO, her background in human services and her strong communications and engagement skills to build relationships with our local United Ways in the West region as we work together to learn, grow and build the Modern United Way,” stated Tina MacVeigh, Senior Vice President, Network Strategy, United Way Worldwide.

At UWLC, Davies was integral in the creation and implementation of key nonprofit resources and support. She led UWLC’s mission-based move from its offices at 424 Pine St. so that Teaching Tree Learning Center could expand in place. She created UWLC’s new home and the Community Impact Center at 525 W. Oak St., where UWLC launched its Innovation Grants and Nonprofit Excellence training series and grants. Her legacy will live on for decades in Larimer County.

“It is with mixed emotions that I announce my departure from United Way of Larimer County to join United Way Worldwide. I have learned so much during my three-year tenure and am proud of the impact our staff and Board of Directors have made during this time,” Davies said. “I’m very proud of the efforts our Board and staff took to increase the diversification of revenue streams, the creation of a new streamlined financial reporting system, and a strong response to COVID-19. I am looking forward to the next chapter in my professional career, and the opportunity to utilize best practices from Larimer County with United Ways throughout the western region of the United States. The United Way of Larimer County will be in my territory; I am thrilled for the opportunity to stay engaged with an amazing organization and community.”

“Three years ago, our community was fortunate to have Annie Davies choose to move to northern Colorado and join the talented staff at United Way of Larimer County in her position as CEO. She quickly took on more, and accomplished more, than the Board could ever have imagined,” said Tracy Oldemeyer, Chair of United Way of Larimer County’s Board of Directors. “During Annie’s tenure, we observed firsthand her incredible aptitude for the CEO role. United Way of Larimer County, and our whole community, are stronger as a result of her leadership and creativity. We are indebted to Annie for her lasting contributions, which are too numerous to count. With pride and gratitude, we will watch her excel in her new, expanded role with United Way Worldwide.”

Davies begins her new chapter with United Way Worldwide August 4. The United Way of Larimer County’s Board of Directors will fill the role with an interim CEO while they conduct a thorough recruitment process for Davies’ successor. The Board and UWLC staff are committed to creating a smooth transition, both internally and externally, and the continued support of human services nonprofits.

ABOUT UNITED WAY OF LARIMER COUNTY:

United Way of Larimer County (UWLC) is a one-stop resource for generosity in our community, ensuring that gifts of time, talent and treasure address today’s greatest needs – and reduce tomorrow’s. Community needs change over time, which is why UWLC encourages nimble and innovative human services and a commitment to nonprofit excellence. UWLC strives to strengthen our community by supporting youth & education, financial stability, community engagement, and nonprofit excellence in Larimer County.

To learn more about United Way of Larimer County and how you can get involved with your community, visit www.uwaylc.org.