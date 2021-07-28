Verizon Cellular Plus is Giving Away Free Backpacks

Verizon-Cellular Plus in Fort Collins will be giving away free backpacks filled with school supplies on Saturday, July 31 from 10 am to noon.

“We are thrilled to be able to give back to our local community and help students kick off the school year with a brand-new backpack,” stated President, Adam Kimmet. “Our goal is to help make it a little easier for families to get these essential supplies so that students can start off the school year prepared and confident.”

The Verizon-Cellular Plus Backpack to School program incorporates employees, customers, and vendor partners. They organized an internal employee donation program and are also accepting donations from their guests in the stores to help as many families as possible. Donations stay local so each backpack that is donated at a specific location will be distributed to children in that same area.

No purchase is necessary to receive a backpack and a child must be present with an adult to claim their free backpack. There are a limited number available and will be distributed while supplies last.

Cellular Plus is located at 616 S. College Avenue, next to Los Tarascos just north of CSU.