Wellington 2020 Business Lighting Contest Winners Announced

January 7, 2021 Steven Bonifazi Business & Education 0
1st Place: Avuncular Bob’s Tbarr Inn. Photo courtesy of the Wellington Area Chamber of Commerce.
The Wellington Area Chamber of Commerce and Wellington Colorado Main Street has announced the winners of the 2020 Business Lighting Contest.
Avuncular Bob’s T-Bar Inn won 1st place, receiving $100 with Trim Salon and Boutique winning 2nd place and $75 followed by Millard & Associates Ltd. taking 3rd place and $25. The Wellington Area Chamber of Commerce and Wellington Colorado Main Street want to thank all the businesses who participated in the 2020 Business Lighting Contest.
2nd Place: Trim Salon. Photo courtesy of the Wellington Area Chamber of Commerce.
Businesses that participated in the contest are as follows:
  • The Kinzli Team at REMAX Alliance Knaack of it Automotive
  • The Auto Repair of Wellington Farmers Insurance
  • Michelle Lyn Gaines
  • Landry Soul Squared Brewing Company
  • Wellington Auction Service
  • Zion Lutheran Church
Board member judges who were involved in the contest are as follows:
  • Jason Bustos, State Farm Agent
  • Katie Whitman, Points West Community Bank
  • Anita Hardy, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices

 

3rd Place: Millard and Associates, LTD. Photo courtesy of the Wellington Area Chamber of Commerce.

For more information regarding the Wellington Area Chamber of Commerce, visit: https://www.wellingtoncoloradochamber.net

