Wellington 2020 Business Lighting Contest Winners Announced

The Wellington Area Chamber of Commerce and Wellington Colorado Main Street has announced the winners of the 2020 Business Lighting Contest.

Avuncular Bob’s T-Bar Inn won 1st place, receiving $100 with Trim Salon and Boutique winning 2nd place and $75 followed by Millard & Associates Ltd. taking 3rd place and $25. The Wellington Area Chamber of Commerce and Wellington Colorado Main Street want to thank all the businesses who participated in the 2020 Business Lighting Contest.

Businesses that participated in the contest are as follows: The Kinzli Team at REMAX Alliance Knaack of it Automotive

The Auto Repair of Wellington Farmers Insurance

Michelle Lyn Gaines

Landry Soul Squared Brewing Company

Wellington Auction Service

Zion Lutheran Church Board member judges who were involved in the contest are as follows: Jason Bustos, State Farm Agent

Katie Whitman, Points West Community Bank

Anita Hardy, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices

For more information regarding the Wellington Area Chamber of Commerce, visit: https://www.wellingtoncoloradochamber.net