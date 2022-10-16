Wellington Area Chamber of Commerce Hosts Successful Gala Event

Mary McCaffrey, Executive Director of the Wellington Area Chamber of Commerce reports their annual Gala was a great success! 150+ supporters of the Chamber gathered on September 30 at the Budweiser Biergarten in Fort Collins to celebrate a successful year. This year’s theme was Night at the Oscars, and many businesses and individuals were awarded the coveted statue for outstanding performance!

A group of Chamber members met for several months to plan this special evening which is designed to recognize their members and inspire others to work towards winning awards while at the same time building their businesses. Linda Kinzli has chaired this committee for many years and many others contributed untold hours of work to bring this to members.

Awards were given to several businesses and individuals who were recognized for outstanding service to the Chamber and for their business success.

Best Business of the Year – Align Medical Center

Best Business Support of the Chamber – a Tie between Wellington Eye Care and Sparge Brewery

Best New Business of the Year – The Human Bean

Best Non-Profit of the Year – Wellington Colorado Main Streets Program

Business Going Above & Beyond – Meridian Federal Credit Union

Most Improved Store Front – Knaack Automotive

“Hail of a Storm Award” – Anchor Roofing and Mordini’s Collision and Repair

Individuals receiving awards include:

Chairman’s Award- Nancy Harrison-Board member and owner of Cinnamon Decadence.

A.Wendell Nelson Award- Jon Slutsky-Previous owner of La Luna Dairy

This gala would not be possible without the sponsorship and support of the sponsors. The Chamber wants to thank Chairman Circle Investors: Blue FCU, Sun Kissed Tans, Town of Wellington, Kinzli Team ReMax Alliance, Wellington Eye Care, Meridian Trust FCU, Points West Community Bank, North Forty News, The Biergarten, Great West Land Group. Oscar Sponsors are Silver Reef Organic Farms & Wellington Eye Care. Many others donated to the Silent Auction and the Live Auction and made in-kind donations. The Chamber thanks everyone for their generous contributions.

Thanks to all sponsors and donors for their live and silent auction and the whiskey and wine pull.

Everyone enjoyed the Night at the Oscars. Heavy hors d’oeuvres from Wellington restaurants were the food featured for the night. Thank you to Holly Thompson with Slurpz for organizing “Taste of Wellington”

Partial Proceeds from the auctions will benefit Sweet Destiny Foundation and Harvest Farm in Wellington.