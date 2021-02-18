Wellington Area Chamber Holds First Ribbon Cutting of 2021

The Wellington Area Chamber of Commerce held its first ribbon cutting of 2021 this past weekend at Ziggi’s Coffee in Wellington.
Andrew Rauch and Devin Ferrey, founders of FR Companies, opened Ziggi’s Coffee in Wellington at 7440 Fifth Street a few weeks ago. The grand opening was held on Saturday, February 6.
Ziggi’s Coffee of Wellington would like to thank the Wellington Area Chamber of Commerce board of directors in addition to Mayor Troy Hammon, Town Administrator Patti Garcia, and many other Wellington business owners that have attended and supported Ziggi’s over this past weekend at their ribbon-cutting ceremony.
For more information regarding the Wellington Area Chamber of Commerce, visit: https://www.wellingtoncoloradochamber.net or learn more about Ziggi’s Coffee in Wellington at: https://www.ziggiscoffee.com.
Did you like what you just read?
Show your support for Local Journalism by helping us do more of it. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring stories like this to you.Click to Donate
Northern Colorado LiveMarket
Trivia Night - Every Tuesday, 6pm
970-372-2780
Famous FoCO Bath Bombs Delivered Daily
(970) 999-5712
Free Tax Planning Series Workshops
970-222-6783
Be the first to comment