Project Self-Sufficiency to hold Community Virtual Fundraiser

Non-profit Project Self-Sufficiency is holding their 2021 community fundraiser virtually on Thursday, March 4 at 12 pm to raise money for single parents in Larimer County.

This is Project Self-Sufficiency’s largest annual fundraiser and is essential to raise funds for current and emerging organizational needs and share with the community education and career-development programs and the complex needs of single-parent families living in poverty. Donations can help support single parents who have taken it upon themselves to change the trajectory of their lives with education and career exploration.

A donation to this fundraiser will also help support the children of single parents and contribute to a stronger workforce within the community. Funds gained from this fundraiser will remove barriers, including childcare, housing, mental health support, transportation, and much more for single parents.

For more information regarding Project Self-Sufficiency, visit https://bringthepower.org or register for the 2021 virtual community fundraiser https://app.mobilecause.com/e/jl95kA?vid=fdyk3.