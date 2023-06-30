Wellington Area Chamber of Commerce Announces 2023 Golf Tournament Winners

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

The 2nd Annual Wellington Area Chamber of Commerce golf tournament was held on Saturday, June 24th at Mountain Vista Golf Course. Thank you to everyone that came out and supported the American Legion Post 176 in Wellington and the Wellington Area Chamber of Commerce.

1st place winners- Insurance Colorado-Travis Stevens team. Travis Stevens, Tess Stevens, Cory Knutson, and Adrian Salazar

2nd place winners- MRock Creative- Jamie Sterkel, Brandon Sterkel, Jamie Selvage and Mick Larsen

Last But Not Least!- Fairway Shambles, Tim Whitehouse, Melissa Whitehouse, Brian Mason, and Alex Evonitz

Closest to the Keg: Gary Riedel

Long Drive for Women: Jamie Sterkel

Long Drive for Men: logan Bonawitz

Long Putt Women-Tess Stevens

Long Putt Men-Ryan Murray

Close to Pin Men-Cory Knutson

Close to Pin Women- No winner