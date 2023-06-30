Wellington Area Chamber of Commerce Announces 2023 Golf Tournament Winners

Support Northern Colorado Journalism
The 2nd Annual Wellington Area Chamber of Commerce golf tournament was held on Saturday, June 24th at Mountain Vista Golf Course. Thank you to everyone that came out and supported the American Legion Post 176 in Wellington and the Wellington Area Chamber of Commerce.
1st place winners- Insurance Colorado-Travis Stevens team. Travis Stevens, Tess Stevens, Cory Knutson, and Adrian Salazar
2nd place winners- MRock Creative- Jamie Sterkel, Brandon Sterkel, Jamie Selvage and Mick Larsen
Last But Not Least!- Fairway Shambles, Tim Whitehouse, Melissa Whitehouse, Brian Mason, and Alex Evonitz
Closest to the Keg: Gary Riedel
Long Drive for Women: Jamie Sterkel
Long Drive for Men: logan Bonawitz
Long Putt Women-Tess Stevens
Long Putt Men-Ryan Murray
Close to Pin Men-Cory Knutson
Close to Pin Women- No winner
