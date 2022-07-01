Wellington Area Chamber of Commerce Golf Tournament a Big Success

Nancy Harrison, Adventure Media

The Wellington Area Chamber of Commerce hosted their First Annual Golf Tournament on Saturday, June 21, 2022, on a beautiful summer day at Mountain Vista Greens Golf Course.

This is a new event for the WACC which they hope to do every year. The Chamber co-sponsored the event with the American Legion 176 post in Wellington. The course had several fun games and prize holes which included a chance to win $20,000 at a hole-in-one, men’s and women’s longest drive, closest to the pin, and longest putt. Participants also played a corn hole chipping game and another hole giving them a guaranteed 325 yards.

A delicious pulled pork sandwich spread was served at the awards luncheon. Several fun items were raffled off along with three great live auction items. Enthusiastic bidders went home very happy with their prizes or purchases.

The Chamber would like to thank all their generous sponsors including Chairman Circle investors, Blue Federal Credit Union, Points West Bank, Meridian Federal Credit Union, Wellington Eye Care, Town of Wellington, SunKissed Tans, Great Western Land Group, ReMax Alliance Kinzli Group, Anheuser-Busch Tour Center & Biergarten and North Forty News.

The Golf tournament’s top sponsors were Silver Reef Organic Farms, LLC, Sweetwater Fisheries Group, The Human Bean, and TDS.

Be sure to watch next Spring for announcements of the Second Annual Wellington Area Chamber of Commerce Golf Tournament!