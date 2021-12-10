Wellington Business Brings Santa and a Champion Chili Cookoff to Town

Annie Lindgren

North Forty News

Integrity Insurance Specialists is celebrating opening new doors with an open house on December 14, 2021, from 3 pm to 7 pm. Santa will make a guest appearance from 4 pm to 6 pm, and folks can take pictures with their cameras. In addition, there are collection boxes for donations to Toys for Tots and the Wellington Food Bank.

Jami Sterkel started her insurance agency in August 2016 and has been running it out of her home. When she learned Travis Stevens with Frontier Insurance was closing doors, she stepped in. “Although I will not be able to fill his shoes, I will extend similar services, offering insurance in the same location for the clients he had taken such great care of for 20 years. In addition, I will welcome any new clients and offer free insurance reviews. Now that I have a space outside of my home, I look forward to continuing what he started years ago. Additionally, I plan to keep Travis’s tradition of hosting and taking care of the community,” shares Jami, owner of Integrity Insurance Specialists.

This event is combined with the Wellington Area Chamber of Commerce’s business after hours, which will kick off with a ribbon-cutting. Food and beverages are available, and it will be a great networking opportunity.

There will be a Grand Chili Cook-Off with the Old Colorado Brewing Chili Cookoff winners competing against the Sparge Brewing Chili Cookoff winners, competing for the title of ‘Grand Chili Champion of Wellington Cook-off, 2021’. The Chili Cook-Off is donation-based, and the winner will get to choose the charity of their choice through which to donate the funds.

The address for the event is 4012 Cleveland Ave, Unit 4, Wellington, Co 80549, the former location of Frontier Insurance. For more information, visit integrityinsurancespecialist.com.