Happening in Wellington, Updates from the Town of Wellington

There is a lot going on in The Town of Wellington. Here is information on surveys, volleyball enrollment, the showerhead exchange program, and resources for those interested in running for office.

Land Use Code Survey. The Town of Wellington is currently working on updating the Zoning and Subdivision regulations by combining the two sections to create a new unified Land Use Code.

“Zoning” is a set of zone districts that list uses and other requirements for each district and makes up one part of the Land Use Code currently being updated. Please take a brief 10-minute survey to help define the character of the Downtown Neighborhoods by clicking the button below.

The Land Use Code includes more than just zoning; it also describes all uses, the processes available for development, and the standards for development. Your thoughts and feedback are greatly appreciated.

https://survey.alchemer.com/s3/6568080/Wellington-Downtown-Neighborhoods

Public Transportation Interest Survey. The Town of Wellington Board of Trustees, represented by Trustee Jon Gaiter, Adriana Quintero of Colorado Trust, and Betty Aragon-Mitotes of Mujeres de Colores would like your input on the interest to expand public transportation to include a bus route from Wellington to Fort Collins.

They are asking impacted residents to share their perspectives through a seven-minute survey. The intended audience for this survey is Wellington and the surrounding area to include Larimer County. If you have any questions, please contact Jon Gaiter at gaiterjm@wellingtoncolorado.gov.

Please share your feedback through the survey below by Tuesday, December 21, 2021.

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSc-6W_lnZ7GJiJ59i71qw2BMDn5N5-7zvmmE0cbMQYvQ1iIgQ/viewform

Participate in the Tour of Lights, December 1 through 31. The Community Activities Commission (CAC) invites you to view the community map of holiday lights and decorations. Vote for your favorite location through the following link.

linktr.ee/wellingtonlights

Showerhead Exchange Program offers free water-saving showerheads available for pickup at the Wellington Public Library during operating hours. Both fixed and handhelds are available on a first-come, first-serve basis. These high-efficiency showerheads will help save water indoors and are part of the Wellington Water Conservation Program.

Co-ed Youth Volleyball League Parks and Recreation registration is open until January 7, 2022. Games are at Wellington middle school. There are other programs also available for sign-up through the link below.

https://anc.apm.activecommunities.com/townofwellington/activity/search?onlineSiteId=0&activity_select_param=2&viewMode=list

Become a Mayor or a Trustee. Thinking about running for office? There will be open spots on the Board in April 2022. There is an Informational Meeting scheduled for 6 pm, December 15, at the Leeper Center.

To learn more about any of the above topics, visit www.wellingtoncolorado.gov

Election Results from the November 2021 Town of Wellington Election on Ballot Question 2A, Ballot Question 2B, and Ballot Issue 300 are still being finalized due to a recount on Question 2B. As it stands presently, all three passed. Stay tuned for an upcoming article on that.