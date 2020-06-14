Wellington Resident Awarded Prestigious Healthcare Award

A Wellington resident was just recently recognized both globally and nationally by being inducted into the 2020 class of Syneos Health Rising Stars and Luminaries.

Kristi Cannon was awarded one of the most prestigious awards, the Luminary Award, which is a celebration to the contributions of exceptionally talented women in the healthcare field. The award is recognized through a partnership between Syneos Health and the Healthcare Businesswomen’s Association (HBA), a global organization dedicated to the advancement and impact of women in the healthcare field.

A “Luminary” award is a leader with 20+ years of professional experience who have gone on to make a significant impact for the company they work for and the healthcare industry and have experienced significant career advancement. These women are seasoned leaders setting new standards in the company and the industry.

“The class of 2020, represents some of the best and brightest minds in our industry,” said Lisa van Capelle, Chief Human Resources Officer, Syneos Health. “They are a new generation of leaders who have taken our Mission, Values, and Vision to heart and have worked tirelessly to improve the lives of others. Despite a significant pivot in the way we currently interact, our future is in great hands.”

Besides her active career, Kristi Cannon, is heavily involved in the Wellington community, devoting significant hours of work as a volunteer Board member for the Wellington Area Chamber of Commerce. She is Chair-Elect for 2021. Kristi helps coordinate and leads a Chamber Networking Group, Women of Wellington (WOW).