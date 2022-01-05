Wellington-Waverly Kiwanis Club Receives Donation

January 5, 2022 Jonson Kuhn Business & Education 0
Wellington-Waverly Kiwanis Club receives check.

The Wellington Chamber of Commerce recently presented a $1000.00 check to the Wellington-Waverly Kiwanis Club.

The check was a percentage of the proceeds from the Chamber’s Annual Dinner Event and will be used in support of a new Youth Leadership program of the Kiwanis Club.

