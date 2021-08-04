What to Wear With a Navy Blue Suit?

Have you bought a brand new navy blue suit? But you are clueless about mastering a blue suit combination that can make you perfect for any occasion. A navy blue suit can indeed look stylish for every occasion, from a wedding to a family function.

We, at Ambassador & Smart Fashion (AMBFA), always care for your perfect style. That is why we have brought an ultimate guide for you to master the trick of wearing a blue suit in a perfect combination.

1. Pick a trendy shirt

Please keep in mind, the details really matter when you decide to wear a blue suit for an occasion. A trendy shirt will look great with a blue suit and which can enhance your appearance. So, when you are browsing through a collection of shirts to pair with your blue shirt, you need to keep in mind several aspects of your shirt, such as its color, style, and fitting.

The best shirt color combination for a blue suit could be crisp white or light pink or blue. For dark blue suits, a white shirt can perfectly match the combination, helping you in making an adorable style statement. You can wear the same color trousers as your shirt and can up your style.

You can also pick a navy blue shirt for a bright, sunny day. For a smart, casual style, you can pick a casual button-up shirt to pair with a navy blue suit.

2. What color tie will suit you most with a navy blue suit?

Navy blue color gives you the liberty to try as many tie colors as you wish. However, the selection of the tie and its color can largely determine between your formal and casual looks.

A pink tie can wonderfully add to your style when you wear it with a navy blue suit and a white shirt. A blue suit and a red tie combination also look great if done perfectly. If you want to don a sophisticated look, a black tie would be the right combination for your blue suit.

For a daytime party, a silk bow tie will impeccably fit into your style. You should also not hesitate in picking a blue tie to wear with a navy blue suit if you are really looking for a winning combination.

3. You do need a perfect pair of shoes.

You can’t forget your shoes that can add to your perfection when you step out in a navy blue suit. You can try a blue suit and a pair of brown shoes. Brown shoes often go well with blue suits.

However, wearing black shoes with a navy blue suit isn’t a bad idea either. When black shoes are paired with a navy blue suit, it can give you a stunning look that you might be longing for.