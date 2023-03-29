Will the U.S. ban TikTok? 3 things CSU Researchers Want You to Know

TikTok is a short-video sharing platform that allows users to post and share content. Like other social media platforms, it monitors everything from which creators a user follows to the videos they engage with to the location and contact information that’s stored on your phone. Compared to other similar social media apps, TikTok collects more data, some of which unbeknown to the users.

“TikTok’s content is meant to keep you hooked and actively using the app as long as possible,” Martin said. “It infers all sorts of things about you to make sure you continue to engage, and that’s incredibly powerful. It can learn about you and your lifestyles and interests – things you might not even want other people to know about you.”

U.S.-based competitors like Instagram Reels or YouTube Shorts also collect data about their users, but the key distinction is the fact that TikTok is a Chinese company, and that means they play by the Chinese government’s rules and intentions.

“The privacy of the data on TikTok itself is one question, but the other concern is how that data might be used to run malicious campaigns and influence the behavior of the masses,” Qahri-Saremi said. “We have seen how damaging misinformation campaigns can be to our elections, public health, and economy. This is of particular concern about TikTok, because it has the potential to influence a large part of the young population.

“And even if most of what U.S. users post to TikTok are things like dance videos, the question remains: How much influence are you giving to a Chinese company?”

With all this being said, the Chinese government is able to buy data from the firms used by other social media companies like Meta or Twitter. However, Martin said the added concern about TikTok comes from the fact it, unlike its competitors, has a far more direct link to a foreign power.