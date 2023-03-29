Alternatives to Violence to Host 6th Annual Purple Ribbon Breakfast

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at Embassy Suites, Loveland,.

Alternatives to Violence (ATV) invites the community to its Annual Purple Ribbon Breakfast on Tuesday, April 25. The nonprofit organization provides shelter, advocacy, education, and resources for people impacted by domestic violence, sexual assault, and human trafficking. The event raises awareness about these issues and funds for ATV’s SafeHouse programs and operations.

The Purple Ribbon Breakfast will feature special guest speakers from the area. The agenda includes Angela Rae Clark, Human Trafficking Survivor Leader and Author, and Vicky Paul-Bryant, Domestic Violence Advocate and Survivor, and co-founder of Pastels on 5th.

“We hope attendees leave the event inspired to take action and foster a community-wide response to help victims of abuse,” said Executive Director of Alternatives to Violence, Kari Clark. “This event is an opportunity to address an important issue that often remains not talked about, but talking about it is an important step in building community support and showing victims that help is accessible and available.”

Although domestic violence, sexual assault, and human trafficking are not topics some would want to discuss, the program will show how critical the issues are and that there are resources out there for those in need.

“We have done our job if attendees are inspired to take action whether by volunteering, hosting a drive or implementing a donation or training program at their workplace, or keeping their eyes open to signs of abuse of others,” Clark said.

The Purple Ribbon Breakfast is being presented fully in person this year at Embassy Suites by Hilton Loveland Hotel Conference Center & Spa, located at 4705 Clydesdale Parkway in Loveland. Check-in begins at 7:30 am. The presentation is from 8-9 am. The event is free to attend, but pre-registration is required. Those wanting to attend should register at https://alternativestoviolence.org/event/purple-ribbon-breakfast/.

Individuals and companies are encouraged to serve as Table Hosts or sponsors. Table Hosts assist by inviting guests to the event. The Purple Ribbon Breakfast sponsorship is $1,000. Sponsorship includes recognition on in-person and online promotions, plus the opportunity to be part of an essential group helping victims of violence right here in our community.

This year’s sponsors of the Purple Ribbon Breakfast include Plante Moran, Bank of Colorado, Sater Tools & Services, James Zack Consulting, Thrivent, The Group, and Realities for Children.

Those wishing to be a Table Host or sponsor should contact Communication & Development Manager Rose Marie Massaro at (970) 669-5150 extension 124 or rosemarie.massaro@alternativestoviolence.org.

Those who cannot attend the event, but wish to donate to Alternatives to Violence, can visit the website at alternativestoviolence.org.

Alternatives to Violence provides shelter, advocacy, education, and resources for people impacted by domestic violence, sexual assault, and human trafficking. Since 1982, Alternatives to Violence has offered victims the opportunity to heal emotionally and physically in a supportive environment. Each year, ATV provides emergency shelter, safety planning, advocacy, information and referrals to local resources, crisis intervention, and sometimes longer-term housing to over 1,600 people in Loveland and Southern Larimer County.

Alternatives to Violence was established in 1983 and is registered with the Colorado Secretary of State as a 501 (c)(3) non-profit organization.