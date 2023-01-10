Windermere Real Estate to Host 2023 Real Estate Market Forecast Event on February 1, 2023

Windermere Real Estate is inviting current and prospective Northern Colorado residents to attend its upcoming Market Forecast event for an exclusive insight into navigating the Colorado real estate terrain. Windermere will hold an in-person presentation for the Northern Colorado market on all related market areas on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at 5:30 pm at the Marriott Fort Collins Ballroom located at 350 E. Horsetooth Rd., Fort Collins, CO. A reception will immediately follow the event, hosted at the Windermere Colorado office, located at 255 E Monroe Dr. Suite 2 in Fort Collins, CO.

This Market Forecast event will feature an informative and engaging presentation by a special guest speaker and Chief Economist for Windermere Real Estate, Matthew Gardner. The presentation will relate to the current state of the real estate market and how it impacts realtors and prospective Northern Colorado residents. Windermere Real Estate invites builders, developers, real estate industry leaders, community business leaders, prospective Northern Colorado residents, and any members of the public media to attend.

Market Forecast Event Details

Location: Fort Collins Marriot,

350 E. Horsetooth Rd.,

Fort Collins, CO 80525

Time: 5:30 pm

Date: February 1, 2023

RSVP by: January 31, 2023

“The purpose of this event is to provide important industry information on significant statistics, key trends, and future growth predictions as it relates to the current real estate climate,” said Thompson. “After the presentation, we will ensure that any questions related to the real estate market are answered thoughtfully and leave our attendees with more knowledge on the industry than they had before the event.”

Following the event, there will be a reception with light appetizers at our Fort Collins Windermere Office, which ends at 9 pm. If you have received an invite to the 2023 Real Estate Market Forecast Event, please RSVP, no later than January 31, 2023.