Poudre Valley Playboys at the Magic Rat January 14

Jonson Kuhn | New SCENE

It’s a new year but it’s the same grind for Northern Colorado’s favorite (and loudest) two-piece Hillbilly Surf band, Poudre Valley Playboys. Colorado guitar phenomenon Josh Long and upright bass aficionado Mark Verschoor take no breaks when it comes to entertaining the masses, and why should they when they’re so damn good at it?

Poudre Valley Playboys is high-octane classic country-rockabilly-surf music that gets any crowd jumping and hollering within the first few bars. And speaking of bars, they’re going to be at the Magic Rat on Saturday, January 14 from 8 to 10 pm. These guys have a touring schedule that would give most musicians a nervous breakdown; they’ve been so busy that the last time New Scene caught up with these two was all the way back in July of last year. With that in mind, we thought we were long overdue for another check-in to see what’s new and what’s happening with one of New Scene’s all-time favorite local bands. New Scene: How have things been since we last spoke this summer? PVP: Things have been great. We have a very full schedule every month and continue to work hard and put our best foot forward by building a bigger and loyal fan base. We have gotten to share the stage with great musicians such as Greg Schochet and Little America and the great Jinx Jones. We performed at the Cheyenne Frontier Days and traveled a lot through Wyoming. We went to California and Iowa, and continue to perform the last Sunday of every month at the Swing Station in Laporte CO from 3-5 pm (free show).

New Scene: I would imagine you’ve been too busy with show dates, but I feel like I have to ask, any new music or recordings in the works?

PVP: End of February, we will enter the studio to record a cd at the Swingfingers studio in Fort Collins. New Scene: That sounds awesome; I can’t wait! You’ve got your show coming up on Jan. 14 at the Magic Rat, will this be your first time performing there? PVP: We have played at the Magic Rat quite a few times before, and it’s a great place to be. Great Staff and sound engineers really make it a joy to perform there.

New Scene: With the new year finally upon us, any new year resolutions for the band looking forward to 2023? PVP: We are looking forward to going to the studio and recording. I’m always on the hunt to create bigger and more successful concerts as well as playing at new venues. We’d like to start playing festivals this summer and continue to grow our online presence.



As always, our many thanks to the Poudre Valley Playboys for making time for us during their extremely busy schedule. You can find out about their upcoming performances at Joshlong-music.com, on Instagram @Poudre_Valley_Playboys, and on Facebook at Poudre Valley Playboys.