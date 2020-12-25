Letter to the Editor – Reasons Not to Wait

This Letter to the Editor is solely the opinion of its author. It does not reflect the opinion of this newspaper.

Chris Red

With the Holiday season at our doorsteps, most families are looking forward to enjoying time with each other and creating fond memories for the year. However, some families are looking upon this Holiday season with fear and uncertainty due to the fact that one of their loved ones is suffering from addiction. During this time of year, these families are hoping that they will be able to get through the Holidays unscathed and without any incidents being caused by the addict. They feel that if they can just sweep the issue under the rug for the time being that with the New Year they can then confront getting their loved one help.

Unfortunately addiction, more often than not, is a life or death situation that needs to be handled immediately. The fact is that when someone is using drugs or alcohol, they put themselves and others in danger. Quite often it is the family who is in the most peril. Whether the danger is from a drinking and driving-related accident or if it comes from the dangerous activities an addict can find they are involved with the danger is very real.

During this holiday season it is important to remember that the time to help your loved one who may be addicted to drugs or alcohol is now. It is a monumental step for an alcoholic or addict to be willing to get help. That window of willingness can close just as quickly as it opened and families must act immediately. The gift of help is the greatest gift that one can receive and one that can make all the Holidays to come truly positive.

Narconon Colorado wants to remind friends, families, and community members that confronting a family member’s addiction during the Holidays can be a vital step toward their recovery. Don’t wait till after the holidays to provide the help your loved one needs today.

For more information regarding Narconon Colorado, including helping a loved one during the Holidays, visit: https://www.narconon-colorado.org/blog/3-reasons-not-to-wait-until-after-the-holidays-to-get-a-loved-one-help.html or call 970-484-2023