Snowstorm Update in Poudre Park

Fred Collier III
On Saturday afternoon it started snowing, and then it began snowing with a capital S.
I took a ride up the canyon since the roads were just wet here in Poudre Park. It didn’t get really interesting until about Mountain Park.
I went as far as the fish hatchery, then it got a little too interesting. At one curve, I saw a very scary set of tire tracks.
They did lead back to the road, however, so at least they hung on to it. At that point, I decided it was time to turn around.
The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) appears to be fully activated, on the downward trip there was evidence that a plow had passed. Overnight there were several power outages, one lasting a few hours.
