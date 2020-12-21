Wellington Main Street Welcomes New Board Members

By Kallie Cooper, Wellington CO Main Street

As we approach the end of a difficult and extraordinary year, the Main Street Program is pleased to share that several individuals will be joining the Wellington, CO Main Street Board of Directors. Their addition to the Board will help to better position the organization as a critical leader in service to the Wellington community. They will be key in implementing the strategic plan for the coming year, engaging in the 2021 downtown planning process and in bringing the community together to recover from the economic effects of the last year.

The following individuals will join the Board in January:

Sarah Braun – Sarah was born and raised in a small city in Pennsylvania. She graduated with a degree in Communications from Goucher College, a small liberal arts college in Towson, MD. Sarah is the mom of two young children and has lived in Wellington with her husband and family since 2012. After working for years in Education, with a passion for outdoor learning and ropes courses, Sarah transitioned into managing Old Colorado Brewing Company. As one of the core group for Old Colorado, she helped to organize the Wellington Brewfest and the 0.5K Wellington Fun Run. Taking part in these activities made her realize the possibilities for Wellington and created a desire to become involved in the Main Streets Program.

Emma Hanson – Emma is the owner of Owl Canyon Coffee in downtown Wellington. She has been a Wellington resident for three years. Emma has a strong passion for Wellington and is so excited to be a part of the Main Streets Board!

Erin Ramler – Erin grew up in rural western Colorado in the very small town of Crawford. She came to the front range for college at CSU in 1995 and stayed. Erin continued to raise her two children Madison and Myles in Fort Collins until 2017 when she responded to a deep need to get back to her roots and join a small community again. After thoughtful consideration, Wellington was the perfect fit and life unfolded proving that again. Erin met Mark Ramler and they wed in 2018, which added two wonderful boys Bryce and Garrett to her family of 6. Erin has an office in Old Town Fort Collins that is home to her healing business. Erin is excited to be a part of the Wellington Main Streets Program as a way to give back and get to know the wonderful people of Wellington.

Nic Redavid – Nic was born in Tucson, AZ but made Northern Colorado his home in 2003 after transferring to Colorado State University. He moved to Wellington in 2016 with his husband Adam and their two dogs. Nic is the VP Branch Manager of Meridian Trust Federal Credit Union’s branch in Wellington and has almost 15 years in the banking industry.

Our new board members will provide diverse views and expertise that will further our collective work at the Wellington Main Street Program. Please join us in welcoming our newly elected Board members! More information about the Board of Directors or how you can become involved with the program is available online at wellingtonmainstreet.org.