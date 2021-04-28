City of Fort Collins’s ‘Free Wood Mulch’ Day

The City of Fort Collins Forestry Division will provide free wood mulch to the Fort Collins community on Saturday, May 1, from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. at 1380 Hoffman Mill Road.

The Forestry Division began recycling all City-owned tree debris produced by tree maintenance operations in 2009 and has been working since then to keep this material out of landfills. Each year, the Division provides free wood mulch to the community through Free Mulch Day in the spring and throughout the year at two self-load sites, Timberline Recycling Center and The Gardens on Spring Creek. The mulched material is also utilized on City capital improvement projects, in City Parks, and on Poudre School District properties.

On Free Mulch Day, loading assistance will be provided onsite by City personnel using a front-end loader. Visitors should bring their own open-top vehicle or trailer and will be responsible for covering their loads upon departure from the facility. Please note, this offer is not available to commercial businesses.

The City of Fort Collins is actively monitoring the developments of COVID-19 and working with City, State, and County public health partners. While hosting Free Mulch Day, precautions remain in place to protect the health and safety of both the public and City staff.

All residents participating in this event are asked to follow the procedures and guidelines listed below:

· Remain in your vehicle at all times.

o If you must exit your vehicle for any reason, including covering your truck bed or trailer with a tarp after the mulch is loaded, observe the minimum recommended physical distancing of 6 feet from other individuals.

· Face coverings will be worn by all staff working the event and all community members attending the event.

· Refrain from attending the event if you, or anyone in your household, are exhibiting symptoms of illness.

· Mulch is available for community members who have a Fort Collins address for residency.

If you cannot attend the Free Mulch Day event, two self-load sites are available throughout the summer at Timberline Recycling Center and The Gardens on Spring Creek.

For more information, visit fcgov.com/forestry or call 970.221.6660.