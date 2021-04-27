Property Tax Full Payment Deadline Approaches

Larimer County Treasurer and Public Trustee Irene Josey would like to remind county property owners that April 30, 2021, is the deadline for paying their property taxes as a full payment.

This deadline is for those taxpayers who do not have a mortgage company that pays their property taxes, and who choose to pay their taxes in one payment as opposed to two half payments. The first half payment deadline was on March 1, 2021, and the second half payment deadline will be on June 15, 2021.

Taxpayers are encouraged to mail payments to the Larimer County Treasurer and Public Trustee at P.O. Box 2336, Fort Collins, Colorado 80522. Payments must have a U.S. Postmark of April 30, 2021, or before to be considered timely. Any payments received with a postmark after April 30, 2021, will be considered late and will be subject to delinquent interest in accordance with the Colorado Revised Statutes.

Any questions should be directed to the Larimer County Treasurer and Public Trustee’s Office in Fort Collins at 970-498-7020. You may also find information on our website at www.larimer.org/treasurer.