Fall Leaf Recycling

Community members and businesses of Fort Collins can utilize the many options available to them for recycling fallen leaves this fall.

Leaves can be great for compositing and even used as animal bedding and insulation for plants and gardens which is often done by gardeners and farmers over the winter. Neighbors can also connect through social media websites from Nextdoor to Facebook to exchange leaves for composting and reuse.

Local businesses can recycle fall leaves for a fee at the Timberline Recycling Center or through the Larimer County Landfill Green Waste Program. Residents who haul trash also offer seasonal leaf and yard trimming collection through the month of November for an additional fee.

Reusing, recycling, and composting leaves help to achieve the community’s zero-waste and climate goals by keeping them out of landfills while reducing greenhouse gas emissions. It is prohibited to burn leaves and yard waste or rake and blow them into the streets where they may clog storm drains.