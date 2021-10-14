New Wyoming State Record Set at Annual Fort Collins Nursery Pumpkin Weigh Off

The results were announced Saturday, and a new Wyoming State Record was set for a pumpkin weighing in, from Harold Stinchcomb of Cheyenne, WY, at a whopping 1,544 pounds.

Chad New, of Parker, was only 9 pounds short of a Colorado State Record. His pumpkin weighed in at 1,676 pounds. It was a Fort Collins Nursery record.

Chad New and Jim Grande secured their coveted GPC jackets for growing over 4,000 lbs. of pumpkins each between their 2021 competition entries.

The annual event was sold out with 500 spectators from Cheyenne to Parker and everywhere in between. They had a record number of pumpkin entries, a new Wyoming state record, and nearly a new Colorado state record as well.

Here is a list of this year’s winners. Heaviest Pumpkin 1 st Place- Chad New (1,676 lbs)

Place- Chad New (1,676 lbs) 2 nd Place- Harold Stinchcomb (1,544 lbs)

Place- Harold Stinchcomb (1,544 lbs) 3 rd Place- Jim Grande (1,491 lbs)

Place- Jim Grande (1,491 lbs) 4th Place- Andy & Amy Corbin (1,396 lbs)

Place- Andy & Amy Corbin (1,396 lbs) 5 th Place- Joe & Michelle Scherber (990 lbs)

Place- Joe & Michelle Scherber (990 lbs) 6 th Place- Leif Ritter & Jo’el Robinson Lambe (893 lbs)

Place- Leif Ritter & Jo’el Robinson Lambe (893 lbs) 7 th Place – Teresa Rodriguez (870 lbs)

Place – Teresa Rodriguez (870 lbs) 8 th Place – Andrew Pilger (513 lbs)

Place – Andrew Pilger (513 lbs) 9 th Place – Robbin Flockhart (405 lbs)

Place – Robbin Flockhart (405 lbs) 10 th Place – Thaddaeus Christensen (359 lbs)

Place – Thaddaeus Christensen (359 lbs) 11 th Place – Mike Phelps (256 lbs)

Place – Mike Phelps (256 lbs) – Haddie Phelps (256 lbs)

13 th Place – Mark Smith (248 lbs)

Place – Mark Smith (248 lbs) 14 th Place – Brad Bledsoe (195 lbs)

Place – Brad Bledsoe (195 lbs) 15 th Place – Gary Shenfish (180 lbs)

Place – Gary Shenfish (180 lbs) 16 th Place – Julia & Brian Koval (95 lbs)

Place – Julia & Brian Koval (95 lbs) 17 th Place – Renee & Mark Spickard (85 lbs)

Place – Renee & Mark Spickard (85 lbs) 18 th Place – Renee & Mark Spickard (82 lbs)

Place – Renee & Mark Spickard (82 lbs) 19 th Place – Nicole Chaves (58 lbs)

Place – Nicole Chaves (58 lbs) 20th Place – Mario Chaves (52 lbs) Heaviest Watermelon 1st Place- Calvin Wohlert (134 lbs) Howard Dill (Prettiest Pumpkin) 1st Place- Robbin Flockhart Heaviest Tomato 1st Place – Leif Ritter (.44 lbs) Kids Division Heaviest Pumpkin 1 st Place – Austen Smith, August Busch, Willa Kate Smith (157 lbs)

Place – Austen Smith, August Busch, Willa Kate Smith (157 lbs) 2 nd Place – Zach Thayer & Carolyn Speshock (156 lbs)

Place – Zach Thayer & Carolyn Speshock (156 lbs) 3 rd Place – Brixton Bird (154 lbs)

Place – Brixton Bird (154 lbs) 4 th Place – Sampson Schroeder (98 lbs)

Place – Sampson Schroeder (98 lbs) 5 th Place – Olivia Thayer & Carolyn Speshock (75 lbs)

Place – Olivia Thayer & Carolyn Speshock (75 lbs) 6 th Place – Charlotte Schroeder (72 lbs)

Place – Charlotte Schroeder (72 lbs) 7 th Place – Wally Matz (50 lbs)

Place – Wally Matz (50 lbs) 8th Place – Wally Matz (27 lbs) Additional photos can be found at fortcollinsnursery.com.

