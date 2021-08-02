Nurture that Green Thumb, Become a Certified Master Gardner

Colorado State University (CSU) Extension’s Certified Colorado Gardener program has been providing practical training for amateur and experienced gardeners for over 45 years. For the second year in a row, the program has been moved to an online, virtual format, informally known as ‘Green School.’



“These courses were developed by CSU faculty and Extension staff to help Coloradans understand and overcome the challenges of cultivating landscapes and gardens in the West,” said Eric Hammond, CSU Horticulture Agent in Adams County. “The program can help you take your landscape to the next level or give you the skills to start a career in the green industry.”

Registrants can choose from either the full course or multiple short course options. The full course includes 12 online, self-paced classes, two live webinars, weekly class reviews, and access to course content for one year. Green School topics include:

Soils, Fertilizers & Amendments

Botany: How Plants Grow

The Science of Planting Trees and Care of Woody Plants

Lawn Care and Turfgrass Management

Weed Management

Colorado Gardening Challenges

Entomology

Integrated Pest Management & Plant Diagnostics

Plant Pathology

Participants who complete the full course will become CSU Certified Colorado Gardeners. Fifty percent of all revenue from the full course is donated back to horticulture programming in Colorado counties.

Katie Dunker is the Colorado Master Gardener Statewide Coordinator. She said, “This program has been a great way for us to teach Coloradans about the nuances of gardening in our sometimes stubborn climate, while also giving back. As a Green School learner, you’re directly contributing to the furthering of gardening education and outreach in our state.”

Last year’s Green School helped fund programs like: seed libraries in Pueblo county, nature outreach for youth in Arapahoe county, garden mentorship programs for underserved families in El Paso county, middle and high school gardening projects at the Denver Children’s Home, and Grow & Give projects statewide.

Need-based scholarships and bulk registrant discounts are available for the full Green School program. No prior gardening experience is required to register. Register before the Sunday, August 15, 2021 deadline at CertifiedColoradoGardener.org.