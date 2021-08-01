Orville Peck Delivers Sold-Out Show at The Terry Bison Ranch

Frontier days may have been happening in Cheyenne, but just South at the Terry Bison Ranch the mysterious and flamboyant country crooner, Orville Peck delivered an incredible sold-out performance. With his cowboy hat and colorful fringed mask, he looked a lot like the Lone Ranger. His twangy country-Esque sound reminiscent of Elvis or Roy Orbison totally mesmerized the audience.

The masked man Orville Peck performing at the Terry Bison Ranch

Today, Peck is recognized as one of the most entertaining and flamboyant acts in Country Music. His most recent EP release “Show Pony” has shown to be extremely popular in the country genre and features a due with none other than Shania Twain.

The show also featured WHEELWRIGHT (formerly Jared & the Mill) a Phoenix AZ band, as well as the Gasoline Lollipops a Colorado band that combines the sincerity of dirt-floor folk with the energy and rebelliousness of punk.

The Gasoline Lollipops are three-time winners of Colorado Daily’s “Best Local Band” award and two-time winners of Denver Westword’s “Best Country Band” award. Over the last four years, they have toured throughout the U.S., Belgium, the Netherlands, and Belize. In 2018 they made Billboard’s top 10 Spotify chart, as well as Pandora’s top 10 Trend Setters list. The band has a strong local audience in Northern Colorado and is planning to be in Fort Collins in the near future. Keep your ears open, these guys are good.