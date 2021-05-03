The Compost Queen is Seeking Your Compost

Compost Queen is celebrating their third summer of local, woman-owned food scrap composting. You can spot their white service truck and pink trailer running pickup routes to homes in Timnath, Fort Collins, Laporte, and Wellington.

The concept is simple – every week, Compost Queen swaps a 4-gallon green bucket from your porch or curb and composts the food scraps for you. In the spring, they return finished compost to customers, and in fall they offer a leaf and pumpkin pickup.

Back at the farm, Compost Queen “backyard composts” the old-fashioned way – with heat, water, and turning piles. Their hand-finished compost carries a deep, rich hue and aroma that makes you want to find the nearest seed and plant it.

“I started composting back in 2015 as a way to reduce the amount of waste we made at home, and quickly realized it takes more effort than I wanted to put in” says Jamie Blanchard-Poling, founder. “We looked for a service and were surprised we couldn’t find one locally, so we decided to take action in 2018.”

The service takes the work, mess, and stink out of home composting – but the impact is bigger than that. The City of Fort Collins struggles with building the infrastructure needed to support municipal composting, and CSU’s program is closed to non-students. Composting is part of the Zero Waste Initiative, but goals are as far out as 2030.

“Compost Queen is a Public Benefit Corporation. Our goal is to capture any part of the 30% of waste that hits our nearly full local landfills and could otherwise be diverted. Whether this is through our services, awareness, or educational outreach, we’re looking to be active stewards of our natural resources here in Northern Colorado.”

Look to their Facebook page for upcoming Compost 101 workshops and a class at the Gardens on Spring Creek, where a walk-through of how to home compost and a Q&A session is held over the course of an hour.

Find Compost Queen on Facebook or Instagram @compostqueenfc or get more information on their website at https://compostqueenfc.com. They can be reached at (970) 797-2042.