Ah Spring… The Hummingbirds Have Arrived!

As I write this, I just finished my weekly drive and route deliveries from Livermore to Red Feather Lakes to Glen Echo and down Poudre Canyon — and in these rural areas, the pick-up rate is 100% so I find it especially gratifying.

Even after living in Colorado all my life, it still amazes me how different the weather can be in just a 70-mile radius. Last week’s snow is still melting in the high mountains yet at my mountain property, the hummingbirds, those tiny marvels of energy, have already arrived — I love Northern Colorado!

Ah Spring! First comes Cinco De Mayo, then Small Business Week, and then Memorial Day!

While on my route, I felt so exhilarated that I cranked up the stereo and sang at the top of my lungs. My young boys in the back seat rolled their eyes and plugged their ears. I figured a little singing of Taylor Swift would get them into the spirit — hey, I did my best but they weren’t buying it.

You may be surprised that each week the three-hour drive on the route puts me in a good mood — especially when I get to talk to our subscribers. One of our driveway delivery subscribers in Red Feather Lakes turned his head when I rolled up in my car. I got out and handed him his paper in person. I think for a moment, I scared him as he seemed to think I was serving him. I was — with our newspaper! He was so surprised and then, he recognized me and I’m not embarrassed to say that I was glowing with pride.

Each week I feel a sense of accomplishment when we create yet another edition. With a very small staff, in the four years that I have owned this newspaper, we have served our readers with more than 80 editions of North Forty News and the New SCENE Magazine. And we’re not done yet!

I say it regularly, but I can’t thank enough the people who support us through their subscriptions as well as our advertisers for being a part of North Forty News. And if you picked up North Forty News from a free newsstand — thank you! As our reader, you are supporting us too.

In the weeks to come, as you support Northern Colorado’s small businesses, don’t forget your locally-owned newspaper! Even if you’re already a subscriber, your early renewal helps a lot and it helps to generate a bigger and more extensive North Forty News in future editions — more financial support equals more staff equals more news.

And if you’re not yet a subscriber, please consider supporting us by becoming one. We have subscription packages for every budget.

Your Publisher and his staff work tirelessly every day to keep this ship afloat. We love it! And we do it not just because we believe that local news, the news that is happening where you live, is important but because we care about you, our readers — together, we help create communities truly worth calling home.

