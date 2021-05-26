What Repels Wasps?

There aren’t many more enjoyable and relaxing options than a picnic or barbecue when it comes to backyard activities. But some things can quickly spoil your fun: pests. These come in all shapes, forms, and sizes. The kinds with wings and stingers can be among the peskiest and annoying. Wasps love when you gather with family and friends to enjoy food outdoors. Among other things, they’re attracted to sugar. So when you’re outside and these unwanted insects buzz around your food and face, you may wonder what the most effective methods are for getting rid of them. Fortunately, you don’t need to surrender to these nerve-racking creatures. Using a variety of tactics, you can be free of these summertime invaders.

Securing Food

Want to keep wasps at bay? You can begin with some preventive measures to prevent them from ever showing up. Like any creature, wasps are constantly on the lookout for the next meal. They love nibbling on the remnants of your last breakfast, lunch, or dinner. When you toss the trash in the garbage bags outside, make sure they are sealed properly. Also, ensure that you shut the lids securely. Failing to do this can attract wasps quickly. And if they are hanging around the garbage cans outside, the chances are good that they’ll soon find their way indoors to cause more mischief and havoc. Along with this, cleaning up after yourself will go a long way toward fending off wasps. Wipe down tables and countertops and sweep and mop floors. Don’t leave unattended food outside on decks and porches.

Have the Right Plants in Your Yard

Before you resort to pesticides and poisons, it may be worthwhile to consider some natural options. Mother Nature may have a few answers for you. It may surprise you to know that some plants and flowers can repel wasps. Unlike bees, wasps do not pollinate; instead, they eat other insects. There are certain plants and flowers that wasps hate. Keeping these in your yard might do the trick to send them on their way. Some of these plants include wormwood, thyme, spearmint, eucalyptus, and citronella. As far as flowers go, there are certain varieties you should have in your flower beds and gardens to keep wasps away. Marigolds and geraniums should do the trick. Keep these in abundance near your home, and you shouldn’t have to worry about masses of wasps bothering you.

Peppermint Oil

Instead of trying to find the right wasp-repellent spray, you can make your own and have some effective results. Wasps have been shown to hate peppermint oil. If you combine a couple of drops with a few tablespoons of this with some dish soap, it can become an effective repellent. Place the mixture in a spray bottle and attack any wasps you see outside or in your house.

Use a Soap Repellent

Perhaps even easier than peppermint oil, you can make an anti-wasp spray from items you likely already have in the house. Putting about two tablespoons of dish soap in some water can chase wasps away equally as well. The soap clogs wasps’ breathing pores, killing them instantly on the spot.

Wasp Traps

Another option is to trap wasps. This doesn’t require that you get up close and personal with them and risk getting stung. Instead, hang some soda bottles from tree branches in your yard or the eaves of your home. To lure the wasps, place a piece of meat on the trap. Then, fill them with water and mix in a little bit of sugar. The wasps will be attracted to the trap but will drown in the water.

Store-bought Poison Sprays

If you want to skip the natural solutions and are willing to spend a little bit more money, you can purchase repellents at your local home improvement store or grocery. These sprays are potent and should kill wasps right away, as long as you’ve gotten close enough to them. Along with spraying the wasps, you see buzzing around; it’s a good idea to spray any nests you find. Just be careful to wear long clothing to reduce the risk of getting attacked and stung.

Professional Care

Perhaps the best repellent for wasps is to call a pest control company in Fort Collins. This will require a bigger financial commitment but might be the right solution if you spot several nests on your property or can’t seem to get rid of these pests. Exterminators will help you remove those sources that attract wasps. They have methods to kill these pests and keep them away for good.

Sharing the same space with wasps can be stressful and annoying. These pests try to steal your food, invade your home, and can even cause pain and distress with their sting. You can repel these insects all summer long by trying these methods.