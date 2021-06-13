Yard and Landscape To-Do List for Summer

Jesse Eastman

Fort Collins Nursery

Summer is here, vegetables are planted, the patio is covered with pots full of beautiful blooms, and trees and shrubs are happily reaching to the sky. Now it’s time to shift focus towards maintaining your landscape so all that hard work doesn’t go to waste. Here are some helpful ways to keep your yard and landscape looking sharp this summer:

Fertilize: Growing plants are hungry plants. Whether you’re thinking of your lawn, your veggie garden, or your flower beds and containers, early summer is a great time to give a boost with fertilizer. Whether you prefer conventional or organic, there are great options for every plant. The only plants we tend to avoid fertilizing this time of year are trees and shrubs – they benefit from feeding in the spring or fall.

Irrigation: 90 degree heat can take a toll on your landscape. Now is the perfect time to double check that your system is working well. Check for leaks, broken lines, and clogged emitters. Often the easiest way to spot an irrigation problem is by identifying plants that are looking rough, and then exploring whether they are receiving the appropriate amount of water. If plants look wilted in the heat of the afternoon, don’t panic and don’t drown them. Most plants perk up in the cool of evening and prefer a chance for roots to breathe, so make sure the soil has time to dry between watering.