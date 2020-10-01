$4.3 Million in Grants Awarded to Prevent Substance Use Disorder

The Colorado Department of Human Services Office of Behavioral Health has awarded roughly $4.3 million in grants to aid funding 26 prevention programs serving youth and families statewide.

Some of those receiving funds from the Office of Behavioral Health (OBH) through these grants are receiving these funds for the first time ever. OBH funds prevention programs that work towards lowering rates of substance misuse through the promotion of the wellbeing of children and families.

“Prevention programs are a powerful way to combat substance use because they build and strengthen support systems for Coloradans,” said Robert Werthwein, director of OBH. “We know early and proactive intervention can help Colorado families become more resilient to stressors in their lives, especially during these challenging times,” Robert said.

The awards span over five years and range from $100,000 to $200,000 per year and support programs falling into three categories including priority population, evidence-based programs, and under-resourced high-needs (URHN) programs. The total number of grantees includes 14 county agencies and 12 organizations statewide.

For more information regarding primary prevention in Colorado, visit: https://www.colorado.gov/pacific/cdhs/substance-use-prevention-early-intervention