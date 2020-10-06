“A Time for Transformation” Fundraiser Announced by SummitStone Health Partners

SummitStone Health Partners has released details for its annual fundraiser to support substance use disorder services.

This year’s theme for the event is “A Time for Transformation” which aims to bring awareness, education, understanding, and advocacy for those attending. Additionally, the program will preview the newest SummitStone facility, The Garcia House which is made up of a 16-bed intensive in-patient facility for those dealing with substance use disorder (SUD) and mental health issues.

The program will aid in filling important gaps in the current behavioral health services that are offered within the community. There will also be an interview with Board Member and former Chair, Fred Garcia who the Garcia House was named after.

Fred has worked in behavioral health in Larimer County and nationwide for over four decades, serving as the U.S. Senate as Deputy Director of the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy, as well as liaison between the drug treatment system and law enforcement. The program will also feature SummitStone CEO Michael Allen providing updates on the past year and goals or the future along with surprise cameos from supporters of SummitStone.

The annual fundraiser will be held virtually online at 1 pm Wednesday, October 28 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. SummitStone has the ability to serve over 10,000 clients annually as a result of donations from supporters.

For more information including details and to register for the event, visit: https://www.summitstonehealth.org/fundraiser/