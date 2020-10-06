Closure Area on the Canyon Lakes Ranger District Extends North

The closure order on the Canyon Lakes Ranger District of the Roosevelt National Forests is expanding north due to fire activity on both the Cameron Peak fire in the northwest portion of Larimer County and the Mullen Fire across the Colorado/Wyoming border.

The National Forest System lands west of the National Forest boundary, east of the Colorado State Forest State Park, south of the Colorado state line and north of Rocky Mountain Park are all closed now. Additionally, the closure impacts multiple recreation sites from trails and trailheads to Forest Service Roads, boating and fishing sites, and picnic sites.

This closure impacts a multitude of dispersed areas that are often used for hunting during this time of year. Also, all campgrounds inside and outside of the closure area will remain closed.

This closure has been put in place for the safety of the public as well as to support the efforts of firefighters. It can be difficult for people and can require emergency responders a long time to make sure everyone is safe if evacuations become necessary.

A portion of Highway 14 will remain closed as well, with some closures adjacent to the closure within the State Forest State Park. The Rocky Mountain National Park has implemented temporary closures in the remote northern area of the park as well.

For more information regarding the Cameron Peak Fire, visit: InciWeb or for information on the Mullen Fire, visit: InciWeb