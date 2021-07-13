Advanced Radiation Treatment Now Available in Northern Colorado

In June, Banner MD Anderson Cancer Center announced the opening of a high-dose-rate (HDR) brachytherapy suite in its facility at North Colorado Medical Center in Greeley. Banner MD Anderson is the only provider in Northern Colorado to offer this therapy. In addition, the new Greeley suite is the only location with computed tomography (CT) scan abilities to treat various cancers, including prostate, gynecological, skin, and certain types of breast cancer.

Typical radiation therapy used to treat cancers, known as external beam radiation, delivers high-energy beams directly at a patient’s tumor—an effective process, but often exposing healthy tissue to radiation. Brachytherapy delivers radiation therapy in small pieces of radioactive material placed inside the patient’s body, as close to the tumor as possible. This method gives high doses of radiation directly to the patient’s tumor, limiting radiation exposure to the healthy tissue.

Having a brachytherapy suite means we have another treatment option for our patients, said Julianne Fritz, regional clinical, administrative director, Banner MD Anderson oncology services. “It is wonderful to continue to grow our services, and we could not be more pleased with the results.”

Designed with comfort and care in mind, the suite offers everything a patient needs for their surgery in one private, spacious area. This allows for a more efficient, timely, and comfortable experience.

Banner MD Anderson at North Colorado Medical Center is located at 1801 16th St., Greeley. To learn more about cancer treatment, call 970-810-2026.