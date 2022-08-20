Banner Adds Nurse Practitioner in Windsor Clinic

Banner Health welcomes the addition of nurse practitioner Marla Arnesen, FNP, who now sees patients at Banner Health Clinic in Windsor.

Arnesen serves a diverse patient population with a focus on wellness that is guided by proven practices that meet the goals set by her patients.

She received her master’s degree in nursing from Frontier Nursing University in Versailles, Kentucky, and her bachelor’s degree in nursing from Creighton University in Omaha, Nebraska. Arnesen has been a registered nurse since 2014 working in Nebraska and Colorado.

Banner Health Clinic is located at 1300 Main St., Windsor, phone 970-686-5646. Appointments also may be scheduled online.

Banner Medical Group, Banner Health’s employed provider group, is a team of more than 1,300 physicians and advanced practitioners across 65 specialties and more than 3,500 total employees located in Arizona, Colorado, Nebraska, Nevada, and Wyoming. Banner Medical Group primary care providers include pediatricians, internists, family medicine physicians, and obstetricians/gynecologists. Our specialists care for patients in both clinic and hospital settings. For more information, visit bannerhealth.com/doctors.